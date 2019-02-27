Live Coverage: #2 Virginia hosts Georgia Tech in ACC Wednesday Night Hoops
Chris Graham leads our live coverage as #2 Virginia (24-2, 12-2 ACC) hosts Georgia Tech (12-16, 4-11 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action Wednesday (Feb. 27). Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Georgia Tech game will be televised on ESPN2 and streamed online on ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN.com) and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- As of Feb. 26, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (54.5 ppg), fewest turnovers (239), turnovers per game (9.2), 3-point field goal percentage defense (26.5%) and fewest fouls (377), fourth in scoring margin (17.0), field goal percentage defense (37.4%) and winning percentage (92.3%), sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.56), ninth in personal fouls per game (14.5), 11th in 3-point field goal percentage (39.1%), 25th in rebound margin (5.9) and 26th in free throw percentage (75.5).
- As of Feb. 26, Kyle Guy ranks first in the ACC in 3-pointers (3.0), third in 3-point percentage (42.6%), eighth in minutes (34.4) and 13th in scoring (15.2).
- Ty Jerome ranks second in assists (5.1), third in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.0), fourth in 3-point percentage (40.3%) and 15th in minutes (32.9).
- De’Andre Hunter ranks third in the ACC in field goal percentage (54.3%), sixth in free throw percentage (79.3%) and 12th in scoring (15.2).
- Mamadi Diakite ranks ninth in blocked shots (1.54) and Braxton Key ranks 21st in rebounding (5.7).