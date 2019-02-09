Live Coverage: #2 Duke vs. #3 UVA in the Biggest Dadgum Game Ever
AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live coverage as ESPN College GameDay is in town for #2 Duke (20-2, 8-1 ACC) vs. #3 UVA (20-1, 8-1 ACC).
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Duke game will be televised on ESPN and streamed online on ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN.com) and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
College GameDay Returns to JPJ
- College GameDay Covered by State Farm returns to JPJ for the fourth time in the last five years. The pregame show will air on ESPN at 11 a.m.
- The Cavaliers are 1-4 all-time during College GameDay.
- UVA posted its lone win on College GameDay vs. North Carolina (79-74 in 2016).
Battle of Top 5s
- UVA and Duke meet for the second time as top-5 teams in 2018-19 and fourth time overall in history of the series:
- No. 4 Duke 69, @ No. 2 Virginia 63 – Jan. 31, 2015
- No. 2 Virginia 65, @ No. 4 Duke 63 – Jan. 27, 2018
- @ No. 1 Duke 72, No. 4 Virginia 70 – Jan. 19, 2019
UVA Team Notes
- As of Feb. 6, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (52.9 ppg), turnovers per game (9.0), fewest turnovers (189) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (24.7%), third in scoring margin (20.0), winning percentage (95.2%) and field goal percentage defense (37%), fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.61), fifth in fewest fouls (316), 15th in 3-point field goal percentage (39.4%),16th in free throw percentage (76.1%) and rebound margin (6.9) and 18th in personal fouls per game (15.0).
- As of Feb. 7, Kyle Guy ranks first in the ACC in 3-pointers (2.9), third in 3-point percentage (43.8%), eighth in minutes (33.7) and 15th in scoring (14.5).
- Ty Jerome ranks third in assists (5.0) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.1), fifth in 3-point percentage (40.6%) and 18th in minutes (31.7).
- De’Andre Hunter ranks fifth in field goal percentage (52.9%) and 14th in scoring (14.7).
- Mamadi Diakite ranks ninth in blocked shots (1.3) and Braxton Key ranks 20th in rebounding (5.9).
Round 1: Duke 72, UVA 70 (Jan. 19)
- RJ Barrett scored 30 points and Zion Williamson added 27.
- De’Andre Hunter led Virginia with 18 points and Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy each added 14 points.
- UVA shot 52.8 percent, but was 3 of 17 from 3-point range.
- Duke shot 51 percent, including 63.2 percent in the second stanza.
- Duke out-rebounded UVA 32-30 and each team had eight turnovers.