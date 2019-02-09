Live Coverage: #2 Duke vs. #3 UVA in the Biggest Dadgum Game Ever

Published Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, 10:33 am

AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live coverage as ESPN College GameDay is in town for #2 Duke (20-2, 8-1 ACC) vs. #3 UVA (20-1, 8-1 ACC).

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-Duke game will be televised on ESPN and streamed online on ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN.com) and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

College GameDay Returns to JPJ

  • College GameDay Covered by State Farm returns to JPJ for the fourth time in the last five years. The pregame show will air on ESPN at 11 a.m.
  • The Cavaliers are 1-4 all-time during College GameDay.
  • UVA posted its lone win on College GameDay vs. North Carolina (79-74 in 2016).

Battle of Top 5s

  • UVA and Duke meet for the second time as top-5 teams in 2018-19 and fourth time overall in history of the series:
  • No. 4 Duke 69, @ No. 2 Virginia 63 – Jan. 31, 2015
  • No. 2 Virginia 65, @ No. 4 Duke 63 – Jan. 27, 2018
  • @ No. 1 Duke 72, No. 4 Virginia 70 – Jan. 19, 2019

UVA Team Notes

  • As of Feb. 6, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (52.9 ppg), turnovers per game (9.0), fewest turnovers (189) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (24.7%), third in scoring margin (20.0), winning percentage (95.2%) and field goal percentage defense (37%), fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.61), fifth in fewest fouls (316), 15th in 3-point field goal percentage (39.4%),16th in free throw percentage (76.1%) and rebound margin (6.9) and 18th in personal fouls per game (15.0).
  • As of Feb. 7, Kyle Guy ranks first in the ACC in 3-pointers (2.9), third in 3-point percentage (43.8%), eighth in minutes (33.7) and 15th in scoring (14.5).
  • Ty Jerome ranks third in assists (5.0) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.1), fifth in 3-point percentage (40.6%) and 18th in minutes (31.7).
  • De’Andre Hunter ranks fifth in field goal percentage (52.9%) and 14th in scoring (14.7).
  • Mamadi Diakite ranks ninth in blocked shots (1.3) and Braxton Key ranks 20th in rebounding (5.9).

Round 1: Duke 72, UVA 70 (Jan. 19)

  • RJ Barrett scored 30 points and Zion Williamson added 27.
  • De’Andre Hunter led Virginia with 18 points and Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy each added 14 points.
  • UVA shot 52.8 percent, but was 3 of 17 from 3-point range.
  • Duke shot 51 percent, including 63.2 percent in the second stanza.
  • Duke out-rebounded UVA 32-30 and each team had eight turnovers.

