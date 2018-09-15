Live Blog: UVA football faces Ohio U. in Nashville
UVA football hosts Ohio U., sorta, kinda, in Nashville, on the campus at Vanderbilt University. The ‘Hoos (1-1) and the Bobcats (1-0) will face off at 4:30 p.m. Eastern, with the game broadcast on ESPN2.
Chris Graham leads our live blog: with analysis, commentary and stats updates.
Game Notes
- Chris Graham talks UVA football, Ohio U., Hurricane Florence: Podcast
- ACC Football Teleconference: UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall talks Ohio U.
- Big Game Preview: UVA football set for Week 3 matchup with Ohio U.
- Chris Graham talks UVA-Ohio U.: Podcast
- Bronco Mendenhall talks Indiana, looks ahead to Ohio U.