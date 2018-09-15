Live Blog: UVA football faces Ohio U. in Nashville

Published Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018, 8:56 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

uva footballUVA football hosts Ohio U., sorta, kinda, in Nashville, on the campus at Vanderbilt University. The ‘Hoos (1-1) and the Bobcats (1-0) will face off at 4:30 p.m. Eastern, with the game broadcast on ESPN2.

Chris Graham leads our live blog: with analysis, commentary and stats updates.

Game Notes

Shop Google



Comment

News From Around the Web