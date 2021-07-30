Liberty to play Stephen F. Austin in Hall of Fame Classic

Liberty will face Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 11 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas in the first-ever Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

“Liberty is privileged to play in the Hall of Fame Classic against an exceptional opponent in Stephen F. Austin,” coach Ritchie McKay said. “This is a wonderful and exciting opportunity for our team to play in a tournament-like atmosphere at Dickies Arena.”

The Flames are a part of a field that also includes Colorado State, Mississippi State, North Texas, Stephen F. Austin and UMass as Liberty is one of three teams that played in the postseason last year.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Liberty and Stephen F. Austin.

This will also be the third appearance in the last three seasons that Liberty will participate in a Naismith Hall of Fame event, as the Flames defeated Grand Canyon in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in 2019 and Liberty will face East Carolina in the Hall of Fame Shootout this season on Dec. 17 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.