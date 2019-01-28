Liberty Football: Hugh Freeze meet and greet set for Feb. 6

After announcing his completed 2019 football signing class throughout the day on Feb. 6, Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze will hold his first meet-and-greet with members of Flames Nation later that evening.

The Flames Club will host an “Introducing Hugh Freeze” event on Feb. 6 on the Club Pavilion level of the Carter Tower at Williams Stadium. The event is exclusively open to Flames Club members starting at 5 p.m., followed by the general public at 6 p.m.

The evening’s program will get underway around 6:30 p.m. where Freeze will talk about his 2019 signing class with video highlights, introduce his coaching and administrative staff members and give a brief preview of spring practice workouts.

The event is free to all Flames Club members and the general public, but an advanced RSVP is required due to space limitations. Flames Club members can log into their online account to request a ticket, while non-Flames Club members can visit www.LibertyFlames.com/FlamesClub or call the Flames Club office at (434) 582-CLUB (2582) to request a ticket.

Light refreshments will be available at the event and Freeze and his coaching staff members will be available for meet-and-greet opportunities before and after the presentation.

The event will also coincide with the launch of football season ticket sales earlier that day. Season tickets for Liberty’s 2019 season will go on sale on Feb. 6 with general admission packages starting at $70 per person.

Discounts will be available for Liberty University faculty and staff, former Liberty University student-athletes who join the Flames Club and recent Liberty University alumni (graduates from 2015-19).

Fans can support Liberty Football by joining the Flames Club, which exists to underwrite Liberty Athletics’ three-fold mission to train Champions for Christ, provide a world-class student-athlete experience and achieve victory with integrity.

Flames Club membership starts at just $60 and members can enjoy preferred parking, seating and pregame hospitality benefits, based upon membership level. For more information about the Flames Club, please call 434-582-CLUB (2582) or email FlamesClub@liberty.edu.

For more information about becoming a football season ticket holder, please contact the Flames Ticket Office at (434) 582-SEAT (7328) or tickets@liberty.edu.