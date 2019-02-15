Liberty Football: Flames announce 2022 schedule

Liberty football will welcome first-time visits to Williams Stadium by Virginia Tech and BYU, plus take road trips to Arkansas and Wake Forest, in 2022.

“With our home football schedule in 2022 featuring Virginia Tech and BYU each making their inaugural trip to Liberty, season tickets will be in extraordinary demand,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw.

Liberty had previously released seven of the 12 games that make up the 2022 football schedule. Today’s announcement includes the newly released information of home games against Akron (Sept. 24), Gardner-Webb (Oct. 15) and New Mexico State (Nov. 26) and road games at FIU (Oct. 8) and Arkansas (Nov. 5).

The Flames’ first-ever home game against Virginia Tech will take place on Nov. 19 at Williams Stadium.

The game is the first of two home games in the announced six-game series between the pair of in-state foes. The Hokies will also visit Lynchburg on Sept. 7, 2030, while Liberty will make trips to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., in 2020 (Sept. 5), 2027 (Nov. 20), 2028 (Sept. 2) and 2029 (Sept. 1).

Liberty will also welcome BYU to Williams Stadium for the Cougars first-ever trip to the “Hill City” in 2022 on Oct. 22. The Flames will begin the two-game series in 2019 when they travel to Provo, Utah, for the first-ever meeting between the FBS independent teams on Nov. 9.

The other previously announced games in 2022 included a home game against UAB (Sept. 10) and road contests at Southern Miss (Sept. 3), Wake Forest (Sept. 17), Old Dominion (Oct. 1) and UMass (Oct. 29).

2022 Liberty Football Schedule

Sept. 3 at Southern Miss

Sept. 10 vs. UAB

Sept. 17 at Wake Forest

Sept. 24 vs. Akron

Oct. 1 at Old Dominion

Oct. 8 at FIU

Oct. 15 vs. Gardner-Webb

Oct. 22 vs. BYU

Oct. 29 at UMass

Nov. 5 at Arkansas

Nov. 12 – Bye Week

Nov. 19 vs. Virginia Tech

Nov. 26 vs. New Mexico State

