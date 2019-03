Liberty Baseball: Series opener with Maine postponed

Due to inclement weather in the Lynchburg area, today’s baseball game between the Liberty Flames and the Maine Black Bears has been postponed. The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, starting at 2 p.m. at the Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The contests will be broadcast by LFSN Television on ESPN+ and LFSN Radio will carrying the games on 93.3 FM ESPN Radio in Lynchburg. The radio broadcast is also available online at LibertyFlames.com.

