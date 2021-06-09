Law enforcement, Special Olympics community team up to carry the Flame of Hope

Fans of Special Olympics Virginia will keep the Flame of Hope burning by running, walking and biking across the Commonwealth.

Their goal: to cover 22,000 miles – one mile for each Special Olympics athlete in Virginia.

After a challenging year that limited in-person, inclusive opportunities and sports, Special Olympics Virginia athletes are ready to return to the playing fields. Athletes like:

Jamie Spiering of Loudoun County, who says having the chance to compete again means having his life back and

Forrest Holbert also from Loudoun, an athlete and artist who designed the 2021 Torch Run T-shirt.

For Spiering and Holbert, the last year has been isolating – but unlike many of us, they and so many other people with intellectual disabilities knew the feeling of isolation long before COVID-19. For them, Special Olympics provides not only a chance to improve their health, but also their life.

With in-person training and competitions starting, funds are more critical now than ever. This week, in addition to covering 22,000 miles, participants also are raising money to help athletes return to the playing fields through our Summer Series.

To date, Special Olympics has raised $88,000 toward its $125,000 goal – but it needs your help.

Fans still can register and raise funds at tinyurl.com/TRun2021. Participants will receive the 2021 Torch Run T-shirt designed Forrest, a printable race bib, and access to Special Olympics Virginia’s run club on Strava, where they can log their miles.

Run anytime, anywhere – or walk, bike, kayak… it’s truly choose your own adventure.

Although law enforcement and fans won’t be running into the annual Summer Games Opening Ceremony in Richmond, you can celebrate virtually Saturday with a live Opening Ceremony broadcast. Tune in to the Facebook page to watch the lighting of the Cauldron, find out how many miles were covered and how much the Torch Run raised.

Plus, visit the website to check out the Summer Series competition schedule and find a competition near you.

