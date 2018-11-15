Latest WWE Survivor Series betting odds

Published Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, 8:12 pm

Here are the latest WWE Survivor Series betting odds from one of the world’s largest sportsbooks, BetOnline.ag.

(c) Buddy Murphy vs Mustafa Ali American Odds Fractional Odds
Buddy Murphy -200 1/2
Mustafa Ali +150 3/2
10-on-10 Tag Team Survivor Series Elimination
Raw Tag Teams +210 21/10
Smackdown Tag Teams -290 10/29
AOP (Raw) vs The Bar (Smackdown)
AOP -240 5/12
The Bar +180 9/5
Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Bryan
Brock Lesnar -300 1/3
Daniel Bryan +220 11/5
Men’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Raw +100 1/1
Team Smackdown -140 5/7
Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair
Ronda Rousey -1000 1/10
Charlotte Flair +500 5/1
Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura
Seth Rollins +100 1/1
Shinsuke Nakamura -140 5/7
Women’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Raw +100 1/1
Team Smackdown -140 5/7

Odds courtesy BetOnline.ag

