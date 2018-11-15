Latest WWE Survivor Series betting odds

Here are the latest WWE Survivor Series betting odds from one of the world’s largest sportsbooks, BetOnline.ag.

(c) Buddy Murphy vs Mustafa Ali American Odds Fractional Odds Buddy Murphy -200 1/2 Mustafa Ali +150 3/2 10-on-10 Tag Team Survivor Series Elimination Raw Tag Teams +210 21/10 Smackdown Tag Teams -290 10/29 AOP (Raw) vs The Bar (Smackdown) AOP -240 5/12 The Bar +180 9/5 Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Bryan Brock Lesnar -300 1/3 Daniel Bryan +220 11/5 Men’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match Team Raw +100 1/1 Team Smackdown -140 5/7 Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair Ronda Rousey -1000 1/10 Charlotte Flair +500 5/1 Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura Seth Rollins +100 1/1 Shinsuke Nakamura -140 5/7 Women’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match Team Raw +100 1/1 Team Smackdown -140 5/7

Odds courtesy BetOnline.ag

Dave Mason is the Sportsbook Brand Manager for BetOnline.ag, one of the largest online sportsbooks in the world established in 2004. Mason has appeared on various radio shows and podcasts for ESPN, Fox Sports, CBS Sports, USA Today and more offering the latest betting insights and trends for the “sharps” and recreational bettors. BetOnline.ag is on Twitter at @BetOnline_ag / Dave Mason is on Twitter at @DaveMasonBOL.

