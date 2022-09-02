Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline’s Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24.
“With each location, we strive to improve each aspect of the business,” said Kim Arehart, co-owner of the Lynchburg location and full owner of the Waynesboro location.
Opening a dairy bar in Lynchburg made sense to Arehart with its growing population and the city being home to several colleges. When a location opened up near Liberty University, “we couldn’t pass it up.”
The first challenge to the Lynchburg location was the building itself. It is only 800 square feet – causing Arehart and co-owner Kathleen Peterson to completely rethink their normal layout and to reduce the menu offerings due to the limited space.
The dairy bar was scheduled to open before summer but construction also proved difficult with labor shortages and global supply issues.
“The project took six months longer than expected,” said Arehart. “We missed our busy season.”
While Arehart is disappointed they missed the summer season, the advantage to opening now is a healthy workforce with a number of college students and local residents looking for work.
“We’ve hired a fun crew,” Arehart said. “Our primary goals are to create enjoyable guest experiences and meaningful job opportunities.”
The Lynchburg dairy bar is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 2101 Wards Road.
Ice cream is produced every morning at all locations. Other locations include Staunton, Harrisonburg (South Main and East Wolfe streets), Waynesboro and McGaheysville.
A new store is planned to open in December 2023 in Chesterfield County, just outside of Richmond, with covered seating and a drive thru.
For more information or to view a flavor card, visit klinesdairybar.com
