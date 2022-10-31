King William County: Two dead in two-vehicle crash on Nelson’s Bridge Road

A Richmond woman and a juvenile passenger died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Nelson’s Bridge Road in King William County at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Brittany Lee Wiles, 33, of Richmond, ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, and reentered the roadway in a horizontal manner.

Wile could not avoid a collision, in a T-bone style, with a 2014 Kia Sportage, driven by Katherine Tucker Whitehead, 67, of Manquin.

Wiles and her juvenile passenger were pronounced deceased on the scene. They were both wearing their seatbelts.

Whitehead was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.