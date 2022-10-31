Menu
king william county two dead in two vehicle crash on nelsons bridge road
News

King William County: Two dead in two-vehicle crash on Nelson’s Bridge Road

Chris Graham
Last updated:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond woman and a juvenile passenger died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Nelson’s Bridge Road in King William County at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Brittany Lee Wiles, 33, of Richmond, ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, and reentered the roadway in a horizontal manner.

Wile could not avoid a collision, in a T-bone style, with a 2014 Kia Sportage, driven by Katherine Tucker Whitehead, 67, of Manquin.

Wiles and her juvenile passenger were pronounced deceased on the scene. They were both wearing their seatbelts.

Whitehead was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

