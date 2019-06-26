Keys go big, even series with Hillcats with 13-6 win

The Frederick Keys got some revenge against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday night, winning 13-6.

Lynchburg (4-2, 36-37) had its four-game winning streak snapped in the loss as the Keys (2-4, 31-44) win just their fourth game in the month of June.

For the second game in a row, the Keys took the lead in the first inning. Sean Miller doubled and later scored on an RBI single by JC Escarra to make it 1-0 Frederick.

Lynchburg struck back in the second. Mitch Reeves drew a leadoff walk, and after a single by Gavin Collins, Steven Kwan doubled home Reeves to knot up the contest at 1-1.

The Keys then came storming out in the fourth. Zach Jarrett singled and Escarra followed him with a single of his own. Ryan Ripken reached on a fielder’s choice, and Jomar Reyes singled to score Jarrett. An RBI double by Trevor Craport plated a pair to put the Keys ahead 4-1.

Reeves began the bottom half of the fourth inning by drawing a walk. Collins and Jodd Carter also walked to load the bases. Kwan grounded out to second to score Reeves, and Tyler Friis sent home Collins with a sacrifice fly. That made it 4-3 Frederick after four frames.

The sixth was when things began to fall apart for the Hillcats. Escarra singled and then scored on a two-run blast from Ripken. Reyes followed that up with another single, then Craport doubled. A single by Yeltsin Gudino scored both Reyes and Craport to push the Keys advantage to 8-3.

Then the wheels fell off in the seventh. Jarrett singled for Frederick, and Escarra doubled. Jarrett scored on a wild pitch and Ripken doubled home Escarra. Reyes was hit by a pitch to get on base, and Craport doubled home Ripken. A Gudiño single scored Reyes, and Craport came home when Jean Carrillo grounded into a double play. By the time the dust had settled, Frederick led 13-3.

The Hillcats rallied back in the seventh. Tyler Freeman walked, and a double by Oscar Gonzalez scored him. Will Benson singled to put two on base. Reeves singled to score González, and Collins scored Benson with a single of his own. The three-run frame made it 13-6 Keys, but Lynchburg would never threaten again.

The Hillcats will look to get back in the win column in the series finale and rubber match against Frederick on Wednesday. Justin Garza (4-5, 4.91) will toe the rubber for the Hillcats while the Keys will send right-hander Brenan Hanifee (4-7, 4.76). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:20 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Homestand highlights include Winning Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Fantastic Friday, Sparking Saturday, and Sandlot Sunday. Friday’s and Saturday’s games will include postgame fireworks shows presented by Kona Ice and Central Virginia Sports Commission, respectively.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google