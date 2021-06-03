Journey to alpaca farms, learn about invasive insects on ‘Real Virginia’

Agriculture in Cumberland County is highlighted this month on “Real Virginia,” a weekly television program produced by Virginia Farm Bureau.

In the “County Agriculture Close-up” segment, Farm Bureau video producer Burke Moeller interviews local farmers and others to explore the role agriculture plays in the Central Virginia county. Cumberland boasts 264 farms on 52,635 acres, and farmers there primarily raise livestock and poultry. A small percentage grow corn and hay.

The show also explores the detrimental impact illegal dumping has on farmland, and highlights how Virginia legislators are increasing penalties for polluters as litter becomes a growing problem in rural areas.

Tune in to learn all about alpacas and llamas as an important part of agritourism on small farms. Real Virginia also encourages landowners to be on the lookout for invasive insects and the havoc they can wreak on crops and home landscapes.

“Real Virginia” focuses on Virginia agriculture with a consumer audience in mind. The program airs nationwide at 3:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month on RFD-TV on Dish Network and DirecTV, and on selected cable outlets around the state. It airs weekly on WBRA digital channel 15.2, WHRO Norfolk, WVVA Bluefield, and WTKR Norfolk, and on the first and third weekends of each month on WVIR Charlottesville and WRLH Richmond.

Watch “Real Virginia” anytime online at youtube.com/user/VirginiaFarmBureau.

