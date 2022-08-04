JMU student joins FCV as summer lending intern in Charlottesville office
Brian Perdue has joined Farm Credit of the Virginias as a lending intern in the Charlottesville branch office.
Perdue is a current resident of Harrisonburg and attends James Madison University.
He is majoring in business management with a minor in economics. He previously worked as a fulfillment expert at Target.
Perdue is a member of Alpha Phi Omega, a service fraternity, and participated in boy scouts in high school.
Perdue is looking forward to learning more about the agriculture industry in his new role.
“I am excited to learn how Farm Credit is able to help make farmers’ dreams come true,” said Perdue.
“Brian has been a great addition to the Charlottesville office, and we are very excited to have him with us this summer,” said Megan Rodgers, Charlottesville loan officer. “He has jumped in to his job duties with a positive attitude and has already proven to be an asset to Farm Credit.”