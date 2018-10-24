JMU community gives back to the local community

Alumni, faculty, staff, and current students at James Madison University are lending a helping hand during the week of Homecoming.

In a new partnership with the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, volunteers will be assembling kits for individuals experiencing homelessness in the Harrisonburg community. One set of kits will contain hygiene items and will be distributed to guests at the Open Doors thermal homeless shelter this winter. A second set of kits will contain first aid materials and will be given to those visiting the Suitcase Clinic.

This idea was developed after alumni volunteered at a food pantry, while attending the championship football game in Frisco, TX. The turnout was so great, it was determined to create a JMU Day of Service at their “home field” during the week of Homecoming.

The JMU Alumni Association, Community Service-Learning, and the MBA programs, along with the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are sponsoring this event.

