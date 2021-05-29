Jacksonville holds off Liberty in the ninth in ASUN Championship Final

A ninth-inning rally by the No. 1 North seed Liberty Flames fell short, as the No. 4 South seed Jacksonville Dolphins defeated the Flames 7-3 to capture the 2021 ASUN Conference title Saturday at Harmon Stadium.

In the ninth inning trailing 7-1, the Flames loaded the bases and scored twice with no outs to cut their deficit to 7-3. However, Jacksonville pitcher Tyler Santana, the ASUN Tournament MVP, was able to end the rally to win the ASUN title.

Leading 2-1 in the seventh, Jacksonville plated five runs with two outs to break open what had been a tightly contested game.

Dolphins right-hander Mason Adams held the Flames to one run on five hits over the first 6 2/3 innings, before leaving with a runner on second base and two out in the top of the seventh. He struck out seven and walked three in picking up the win.

Left fielder Aaron Anderson had two hits, including a double, to lead the Flames at the plate.

Liberty falls to 39-14 on the season. The surprising Dolphins, 16-32 on the year, win their first ASUN Conference title since 2009 and receive the league’s automatic bid to an NCAA Regional

