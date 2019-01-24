Interstate 81 closures in Rockingham County Jan. 24-Feb. 1 for bridge work

Drivers on southbound Interstate 81 can expect overnight alternating lane closures near mile marker 247.8 in Harrisonburg from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1. These lane closures are for maintenance on the bridge over Country Club Road. The ramps at I-81 exit 247 (Harrisonburg/Elkton) will remain open during the bridge work.

The lane closures are scheduled for Thursday night (January 24) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., and the following week from Monday through Thursday nights (January 28-31). The bridge work is expected to be complete by the morning of Friday, February 1. All work is weather permitting.

