Ingredients to look for in your skincare products

The global skincare market is a booming industry. With seemingly endless options, how can you decide which products are the best for you? This guide will outline the basics of skincare products and provide tips on selecting those best for your skin.

Skincare products

Skincare products are any products used to cure skin issues or maintain the look and feel of your skin. This can include cleansers, lotions, serums, creams, and more. Skincare products are made for all different skin types. It is essential to choose the type of product that will work for your skin. For example, if you have oily skin, you will want to find products meant for people with oily skin.

Ingredients in your skincare products

Selecting the best product for your skin involves more than knowing your skin type. You should also choose products that have beneficial ingredients. After all, you want to make sure you are spending your money wisely.

Beneficial ingredients

Alpha-Hydroxy Acids (AHA) – These include benzoyl peroxide and hyaluronic acid. Both can help shrink pores and smooth wrinkles. Dermatologists note that it is essential to wear sunscreen when using these products, however, to increase sensitivity to the sun.

Aloe Vera – Aloe is a great natural moisturizer. It is also usually not an irritant for sensitive skin.

Beta-Hydroxy Acid – Also known as Salicylic Acid, this can help clear up acne and prevent breakouts.

Fullerene – Experts are starting to learn about fullerene and the benefits it offers our skin. This tiny molecule is an antioxidant. Along with protecting your skin, fullerene prevents breakouts and brightens your skin’s appearance.

Glycerin – In many soaps and body washes, glycerin helps the skin hold moisture.

Green Tea – Not just great for drinking, green tea can benefit your skin as well. In skincare products, green tea has anti-aging benefits and can even help reduce the appearance of sun damage.

Retinol – Made from Vitamin A, retinol can reduce redness and smooth skin tone and color.

Shea Butter – Shea butter is another natural moisturizer. It is excellent for dry skin.

Titanium Oxide – Often found in sunscreens, Titanium Oxide protects the skin from UVA and UVB rays.

Vitamin C – Vitamin C has many benefits, including reducing wrinkles and scars.

Ingredients to avoid

Aluminum – Found in many products, aluminum can disrupt the body’s normal endocrine function. Some studies have also shown a link between aluminum-based deodorant use and breast cancer.

Parabens – These preservatives can cause skin irritation and reproductive issues and have a possible connection to breast cancer, as found in some breast cancer tumors.

Phthalates – Chemicals found in many products, phthalates have been shown to cause cancer and disrupt endocrine and reproductive function. These have been banned in Europe but are still used in the United States.

Triclosan – Another preservative, Triclosan, can be disruptive to the body’s endocrine system. This can cause early puberty, infertility, weak sperm, and some cancers.

Known Allergens – Many fragrances and oils commonly added to beauty products can cause an allergic reaction. If you are using a product with a synthetic fragrance added, it may be challenging to determine precisely what is in the product as it is often listed as “fragrance”. Other products use more natural moisturizers and fragrances, such as sunflower oil, but even these can cause sensitivity in users. If you experience any issues after using a new product, you should always check with your doctor.

Skincare products are abundant. Some contain ingredients that offer little benefit; Others can be harmful to your skin and long-term health. By educating yourself on commonly used ingredients, you can make the healthiest choice for you and your skin.

Story by David van Der Ede

