How to stop debt collection calls: Understand your rights with Resolvly

Published Thursday, May. 27, 2021, 9:17 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Facing large amounts of debt can be stressful enough. This already challenging situation is only amplified by calls from creditors that are demanding money you simply do not have. Fortunately, you can put a stop to the harassment by exercising your consumer rights. The experts at Resolvly have composed this guide to help you end debt collection calls and regain your peace of mind.

Can debt collectors call anytime?

Many consumers do not realize that there is a federal act that governs the behavior of debt collection agencies. Known as the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, this act specifically addresses third-party debt collectors, not in-house creditors.

After a creditor has made several attempts to recover your debt, they will pass it off to a debt collector. These companies will be extremely persistent in collecting your debt. Fortunately, they are limited in terms of how and when they may contact you.

Debt collectors are only allowed to call between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. They cannot call you repeatedly in a small window. They are not allowed to threaten or harass you either. Debt collectors are also restricted from calling your employer.

With that said, debt collectors can still make daily phone calls. Even a single daily call can be enough to disrupt your routine and bring about unwanted stress.

How can I stop debt collectors from calling?

There are several ways that you can put an end to debt collection calls. If possible, simply paying the debt is the best approach. However, that is not an option for everyone.

If you cannot pay off the debt, ask the company if they will allow you to start an installment plan. This can buy you time and put a temporary end to the calls. However, this is not a long term solution, especially if you are unable to stay current on payments.

If you simply cannot pay, you can hire an attorney to write a cease and desist letter. Doing so will force the collection agency to stop all calls or risk violating the FDCPA.

What is a cease and desist letter?

A cease and desist letter is a formal request to a debt collection agency that is instructing them to stop a specific action. In this case, you are instructing them to put an end to debt collection phone calls.

Technically, you can write a cease and desist letter on your own. However,

if your cease and desist letter is not completed correctly, the debt collector will take advantage of your mistake and continue to call. With that said, partnering with a consumer protection attorney is the better option. These attorneys specialize in debt resolution and can lobby on your behalf.

Oftentimes, they can even reduce the total amount of debt that you owe by arranging a settlement or dismissal with the collection’s agency.

Not sure where to begin? Resolvly can help by connecting you with a skilled debt resolution attorney in your area.

About Resolvly

Resolvly is a Florida Bar-approved lawyer referral service that helps clients nationwide connect with consumer protection attorneys that specialize in debt resolution. The Boca Raton-based company was founded in 2015 and has helped thousands of Americans find the right legal-based solution to reduce or dismiss their unsecured debt. Resolvly works with a network of attorneys that will protect and enforce their clients’ legal rights.

Resolvly adds a personal touch to debt assistance and their ultimate goal is to help clients with their current debt while empowering them to not end up in the same position in the future. They are devoted to helping their clients reach true financial freedom. The company can assist with all types of unsecured debt, including credit cards, medical bills, personal loans, private student loans, business debt, and vehicle repossessions.

Related

Comments