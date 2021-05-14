House votes to back Protecting Moms Who Served Act

Bipartisan legislation to address the unique maternal health risks facing pregnant and postpartum veterans passed the U.S. House this week.

The Protecting Moms Who Served Act (H.R. 958) would direct research towards improving VA maternity care programs.

“Mothers who serve in our military face challenges that have been made more difficult during the pandemic,” said Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria, who voted in favor of the bill. “This first of its kind study will help an entire generation of women veterans who want to serve their country and start a family. We must do more to address our nation’s maternal mortality rates.”

The Protecting Moms Who Served Act will ensure effective coordination between VA facilities in the delivery of maternity care and other health care services, facilitate access to community resources, and identify mental and behavioral health risk factors in the prenatal and postpartum periods.

The legislation offers childbirth preparation classes, parenting classes, nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support, lactation classes, and breast pumps.

The Protecting Moms Who Served Act is a part of the Black Maternal Health Momnibus, introduced by Reps. Lauren Underwood (IL-14) and Alma Adams (NC-12) and Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ). The Momnibus builds on existing maternal health legislation and the Black Maternal Health Momnibus of 2020 with 12 bills to comprehensively address the drivers of the maternal health crisis.

The Momnibus makes critical investments in addressing social determinants of health, funding community-based organizations, growing and diversifying the perinatal workforce, and improving in data collection processes.

