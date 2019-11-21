Heifetz Institute presents the annual Holiday Homecoming Tour

Some of the brightest stars of the 2019 Heifetz Summer Institute will be hitting the road for the annual Heifetz Holiday Homecoming Tour Dec. 9-19.

The all-star cast of alumni includes prize-winning artists Angela Chan, Julia Angelov, and Kayleigh Kim, violins; violist Matthew Cohen, cellist Andres Sanchez, and pianist Zhenni Li.

The tour will feature seasonal favorites, glittering solo works, chamber music masterworks, and some special Yuletide delights. Selections will include Vivaldi’s sublime “Christmas” Violin Concerto, Tchaikovsky’s captivating Rococo Variations, the Sinfonia from J.S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, the aching Hebrew Melody by Joseph Achron, and the magnificent Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major by Antonín Dvořák.

In addition to the concerts, the tour will include master classes, radio appearances, and community outreach events. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Heifetz Institutes’s Shenandoah Scholarship Campaign, with a goal of raising $300,000 in scholarship support for students to attend the 2020 Heifetz International Music Institute, taking place at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton from June 25 to Aug. 9, 2020.

Through innovative and cross-disciplinary Communication Training, the Institute teaches musicians to communicate the emotion of music, beyond mere technical agility and beautiful playing to explore their creative potential, and to redefine the concert experience.

More information at: www.heifetzinstitute.org/2019/11/holidaytour.

