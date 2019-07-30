Harrisonburg to host sixth annual Youth TryAthlon

Published Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The City of Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department is inviting area youth to participate in the sixth annual Harrisonburg Youth TryAthlon.

The event, to be held Saturday, Aug. 10, works as an introduction to triathlons in hopes that youth continue to participate in these activities. The focus of the event is completion over competition.

All those who finish the Youth TryAthlon will receive a medal for their efforts, and staff will be on hand along the entire course to assist and support participants.

“We want to provide our local youth with a great introductory experience to triathlons,” explained Parks and Recreation Athletics and Special Events Manager Erik Dart. “This event will help build our participants’ confidence and excitement in hopes of future participation in all sorts of related events.”

TryAthletes will participate in either a 25-, 50-,100- or 150-meter swim in Westover Pool, depending on their age, before transitioning to either a 1-mile (ages 510) or 2.5-mile (ages 11-17) bike ride through Westover Park’s walking and biking trail. The TryAthlon will then wrap up with a 0.5-mile (ages 5-10) or 1-mile (ages 11-17) run through Westover.

The deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 2, or when the maximum of 100 participants has been reached. The program also is still in need of volunteers to assist event participants. Those interested should contact Erik Dart as soon as possible if interested.

This event is open to ages 5-17. Additional course information and registration can be found at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/youth-tryathlon.

Like this: Like Loading...