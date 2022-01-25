Harrisonburg Police to host Community Police Academy

The Harrisonburg Police Department is announcing the return of its annual Community Police Academy, which will be open to people who live, work, or go to school in the City of Harrisonburg and who are at least 18 years old.

The Academy will launch on March 1. Classes are conducted by various members of the department each Tuesday night from 6-9 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Police Department. Applications may be found online at www.harrisonburgva.gov/police or in the lobby of the Public Safety Building at 101 N. Main St.

The due date for the applications is Feb. 20.

Individuals attending the Academy gain an in-depth look at the various divisions within HPD. Classroom discussions and hands-on practical scenarios make the learning experience come alive for participants but does not certify attendees in any way as police officers. The knowledge gained helps to open communication and therefore promote understanding of the very difficult yet rewarding profession of law enforcement. Here is a list of topics that will highlight the two months.

Meet Chief Kelley Warner and her Command Staff, Tour of HPD, Emergency Communications Center, Patrol Procedures, Major Crimes Unit, Special Operations, SWAT, Use of Force, Gang & Drug Task Forces, Firearms (with a trip to the range), K9 Operations, Traffic Stops, Vehicle Operations, Crime Scene and Evidence, Restorative Justice, and Crisis Negotiations.