Harrisonburg hosts Treasurers’ Association of Virginia Conference

The 90th annual Treasurers’ Association of Virginia conference is ready to arrive in The Friendly City, as treasurers and their staff from across the Commonwealth converge on Harrisonburg to discuss and learn more about the latest news and issues in their field.

The event, which will take place at Hotel Madison and include visits to locations across the city such as Heritage Oaks Golf Course, local restaurants and Memorial Stadium for a baseball game, will officially kick off Sunday, June 20.

Topics of discussion will include e-sales taxes, ACH payments, Payment Card Industry standards and more.

“We are very pleased to be able to host the association’s annual conference, and for the chance to show colleagues from across the state all the great things Harrisonburg has to offer as a tourist destination,” Harrisonburg Treasurer Jeff Shafer said.

This year’s conference will also mark the introduction of Shafer as the association’s new president.

“For me, to be the next President of TAV is an extreme honor,” Shafer said. “The Treasurers’ Association of Virginia has a longstanding history of being a strong, tightly knitted community, even though it ranges throughout the entire Commonwealth. TAV educates its members and works alongside many State organizations and our Delegates and Senators to help us all perform our duties to the best of our ability. I am truly blessed to be the next President of TAV.”

Find more information about the organization at www.vatreas.com.

