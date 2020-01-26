Hampden-Sydney pulls away for 68-58 win over EMU
EMU only trailed for a total of 35 seconds in the first half, but the Running Royals fell behind in the second and couldn’t catch up in a 68-58 loss to Hampden-Sydney on Saturday.
EMU’s basketball men have a huge game at rival Bridgewater on Wednesday, playing at 5:00pm in Nininger Hall. The women’s teams from the rival schools will also meet in a doubleheader later that night.
The Royals (3-15/1-8 ODAC) scored first against H-SC after guard Michael Williams (Richmond, Va./Varina) grabbed the first of his three offensive rebounds and canned a three pointer. Tie Evans (Henrico, Va./Steward School) also found the target from long range, giving the men their biggest lead at 13-7.
Hampden-Sydney (11-7/6-3 ODAC) made a run, but EMU bumped it back up to six at 25-19 when Evans hit Josh Whelan (Fort Defiance, Va./Fort Defiance) inside for a three-point play. The lead held at halftime, 30-28.
EMU stayed in front into the second until Ryan Clements hit back-to-back triples to bump the Tigers up, 43-40. The Royals suffered a cold spell, allowing their guests to score seven straight to build up a 53-45 margin. Another 6-0 spurt pushed the edge to its biggest at 59-47.
Williams hit again from outside and DJ Hill (Woodbridge, Va./Hylton) added a layup to get within 59-52 with 5:39 to play. After a H-SC three pointer, Hill scored again and Tim Jones (Forestville, Md./Central) put in back-to-back buckets to slice the margin to 62-58. But the Tigers got an offensive putback to stem the tide and Eastern Mennonite couldn’t find a bucket down the stretch. Hampden-Sydney scored the final six for the final 10-point margin.
Fueled by a 7-for-12 performance from three, H-SC won the second half, 40-28.
That three-point shooting was the main difference for the entire game as the Tigers were 10-23 while EMU came in 6-24.
Hill and Whelan each charted a double double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. Hill added a pair of blocked shots. Williams scored 12 with three assists.
Jones was good for 10 points and three assists, while Evans scored nine.
Clements led Hampden-Sydney with 19 points and three assists. Kevin Quinn hit four triples and scored 14.
