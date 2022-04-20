Government contractor pleads guilty to bribing a government official

A Chesapeake woman has pleaded guilty to bribing a government official.

According to court documents, Jennifer A. Strickland 47, agreed to bribe a General Services Administration Contracting Official in return for said official to award federal construction contacts to Strickland’s company, SDC Contracting LLC.

Jennifer Strickland is the president of SDC Contracting LLC, a company that contracted with the federal government to provide construction and renovation services at federal buildings throughout the Eastern District of Virginia, including the Lewis F. Powell, Jr. United States Courthouse in downtown Richmond.

From July 2018 until December 2019, Strickland made cash payments to a GSA contracting official totaling $43,500, in return for the award of a contract valued at approximately $1,369,501.00.

Strickland is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 12. She faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

