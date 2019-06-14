Gov. Northam leads international trade, marketing mission to France, Germany

Gov. Ralph Northam will lead a five-day international trade and marketing mission to France and Germany from June 15–20.

The governor will be accompanied by Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball and Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring, as well as representatives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and Virginia Tourism Corporation.

The governor will visit Paris, France and Stuttgart, Germany, and members of his delegation will also visit Belgium and Spain. The delegation will participate in more than 60 meetings over the course of the mission.

“Virginia is home to nearly 300 aerospace companies, and the Paris Air Show presents a tremendous opportunity to showcase Virginia’s manufacturing, port, and economic development assets and recruit additional foreign investment to the Commonwealth,” said Northam. “Bilateral trade partnerships are key to creating new jobs for our citizens and growing and diversifying our economy, and I look forward to meeting with corporate leaders interested in expanding into the United States to share what makes Virginia the best place for business.”

On June 15, the governor and his delegation will travel to Paris, France to attend the International Paris Air Show, the largest aerospace trade show in the world, and a number of business development events related to the airshow.

Northam will also host a Virginia reception for senior corporate executives from the greater Paris area and those attending the Paris Air Show, and promote the Commonwealth’s desirable business location advantages, tourism assets, and increased opportunities for Virginia agricultural products.

The governor will attend two leading industry receptions hosted by the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), which will be attended by premiere civil aviation, space and defense company executives as well as government officials, including United States Ambassador to France, Jamie McCourt.

The Governor and his team will also meet with senior business executives in Germany.

