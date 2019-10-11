Golf: Bossi leads UVA on Day 1 at Tar Heel Invitational
The Virginia women’s golf team is in 14th place after Friday’s opening round of play at the Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The Hoos finished the first round with a score of 10-over 298. Wake Forest leads the field at 6-under 282.
UVA was led by freshman Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy), who shot 1-under 71 and is tied for 15th place. Sophomore Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.) had UVA’s second-best score at 2-over 74 and is in 50th position.
Sophomore Haeley Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.) is 68th with a round of 76 and junior Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) and senior Julia Ford (Shrewsbury, Mass.) are tied for 74th place with scores of 77.
The three-day tournament runs through Sunday.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.