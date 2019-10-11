Golf: Bossi leads UVA on Day 1 at Tar Heel Invitational

Published Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, 5:47 pm

UVA women’s golfThe Virginia women’s golf team is in 14th place after Friday’s opening round of play at the Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Hoos finished the first round with a score of 10-over 298. Wake Forest leads the field at 6-under 282.

UVA was led by freshman Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy), who shot 1-under 71 and is tied for 15th place. Sophomore Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.) had UVA’s second-best score at 2-over 74 and is in 50th position.

Sophomore Haeley Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.) is 68th with a round of 76 and junior Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) and senior Julia Ford (Shrewsbury, Mass.) are tied for 74th place with scores of 77.

The three-day tournament runs through Sunday.






