Giants manager Gabe Kapler joins Squirrels for Winter Warm-Up

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler will join the Richmond Flying Squirrels for a Winter Warm-Up Zoom event presented by Segra on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go to Flying Squirrels Charities.

Kapler, the 2021 National League Manager of the Year, will speak with Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell about his time with the Giants, the impact he has seen from Flying Squirrels players now in the majors and more.

Participants will be able to submit questions prior to the event for Kapler to answer during the conversation.

“We are very grateful to Kyle Haines and the Giants for arranging to have the manager of the year, Gabe Kapler, to join us for this wonderful event,” Parney said. “Although we are unable to host our annual Hot Stove Banquet this year, we are excited to have Kapler as a special guest to share stories with our fans. This is an incredibly unique opportunity for Squirrels fans to get to know the man behind the very successful 2021 Giants season. We look forward to an awesome event and look forward to many fans joining us.”

Tickets for the digital event are available for $25.

A “Boozy Ticket” package, which includes an insulted cooler bag with the Flying Squirrels Charities logo and a four-pack of the Flying Squirrels and Center of the Universe Brewing Company’s Richmond Rally Cap beer or a four-pack of New Kent Winery’s Feelin Squirrely wine, is available for $50 per package. The “Boozy Ticket” package is available to fans 21 and older and will be delivered by the Flying Squirrels within a 30-mile radius of The Diamond.

Tickets are available here.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8 at Bowie. Opening night at The Diamond will be Tuesday, April 12 as the Flying Squirrels host the Altoona Curve. The full 2022 schedule is available here. For more information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com.