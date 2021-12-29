George Mason to play at #6 Kansas on New Year’s Day

Published Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, 4:28 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

George Mason will ring in the New Year with a game at #6 Kansas Saturday at historic Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

Mason’s A-10 game at Duquesne, originally scheduled for Jan. 2, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Dukes program.

Tip-off between the Patriots (7-5) and Jayhawks (9-1) on New Year’s Day is set for 5 p.m (ET). The contest will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. It’s the first ever matchup between George Mason and Kansas on the hardwood.

Kansas is the highest-ranked program Mason has battled since a Feb. 25, 2020 home contest vs. #4 Dayton. The Jayhawks are Mason’s highest-ranked road foe since a Nov. 22, 2019, game at #6 Maryland.

Related



