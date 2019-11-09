GameDay Central: Live coverage of UVA vs. Georgia Tech
Game notes and live coverage from Scott Stadium: UVA (6-3, 4-2 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (2-6, 1-4 ACC). Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m.
Details
Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 21-19-1
Last meeting: Georgia Tech, 30-27, ot (2018)
TV: Regional Sports Networks (NBC Sports Washington)
Broadcast Crew: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Kelsey Wingert (sideline)
Line: Virginia -16.5
ESPN FPI: Virginia 91.5% win probability
Game Notes
- Virginia has won 11 of the last 13 meetings with the Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium. The first eight wins by UVA over that span were by an average of 13.4 points, while the last three were by an average of four points.
- UVA quarterback Bryce Perkins is No. 9 in the nation and No. 1 in the ACC with 2,568 yards of total offense.
- Jordan Mack, a Campbell Trophy finalist, is No. 2 in the ACC with 7.0 sacks (No. 17 in the nation) and is No. 5 among the nation’s linebackers.
- Joe Reed has 2,989 career kick return yards and is averaging 29.0 yards per kick return while in a UVA uniform. He is the only player in FBS history to have 2,700+ career kick return yards and a career average per kick return of 28+ yards. He is also the only FBS player with 100+ career returns and a career kick return average of 28+ yards.
