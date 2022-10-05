Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
game preview virginia tech looks to break losing skid at pitt
Sports

Game Preview: Virginia Tech looks to break two-game losing skid at Pitt

Roger Gonzalez
Last updated:
virginia tech football entrance
Photo courtesy Virginia Tech Athletics.

The Virginia Tech Hokies will look to make it back to .500 on the season when they visit Pitt on Saturday.

Tech is coming off of back-to-back losses to West Virginia and North Carolina, and coach Brent Pry has preached patience as he looks to turn the team around.

Meanwhile, Pitt somehow lost to lowly Georgia Tech last time out and are hoping to wash the nasty taste out of their mouths.

Where to watch?

The game will air on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

What to know about VT

They are close to hitting rock bottom. The playcalling has been horrendous, the team needs a spark. Might it be Jason Brown? The backup quarterback saw some action against UNC and looked good. He was accurate and confident, and that might be just what this team needs. Now, Grant Wells probably starts, but you have to think there is a short leash on him if he comes out struggling. Brown has ability, and sometimes all you need is a chance. Expect him to play if Wells continues down this path.

On another note, as they look to get the run game going, Pitt’s defense really struggled on the ground against Georgia Tech, so the Hokies will need to see where they can potentially exploit them to bring some sort of balance.

What to know about Pitt

A disappointing loss at home to Georgia Tech has the Panthers wondering what went wrong. They held quarterback Jeff Simms to 102 passing yards, but it was Hassan Hall who ran for 157 yards that set the tone. The offense did play bad with Kedon Slovis throwing for 305 yards, but they dig themselves a hole they could not escape from. A 14-point fourth quarter was not enough, losing a gimme game that nobody expected to turn out like this.

Prediction

Pittsburgh 20, Virginia Tech 10

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

jmu football

Game Preview: Can JMU Dukes remain perfect in first season in FBS?
Roger Gonzalez
tony elliott
,

UVA Football: Tony Elliott wants to win, but more focused on ‘building a program’
Chris Graham

UVA Football coach Tony Elliott acknowledged in his Tuesday weekly presser that he was “a little bit embarrassed” at the way he came across with his actions on the sidelines in the Cavaliers’ 38-17 loss at Duke on Saturday night.

Baltimore Orioles
,

The real test for the Baltimore Orioles: Meeting 2023 expectations
Scott German

Early on the morning of Oct. 1, the Baltimore Orioles were eliminated from the postseason when out on the West Coast the Seattle Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics in a walkoff win.

kay pitt

Albemarle County Police locate missing person
News Desk
mjf wheeler yuta

AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: Washington, D.C., to host show’s three-year anniversary
Chris Graham
irs taxes
,

Legislators’ letter encourages strong implementation of 15 percent corporate minimum tax
Rebecca Barnabi
virginia politics
,

Teff: The mighty ancient grain you should learn more about
Rebecca Barnabi