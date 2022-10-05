Game Preview: Virginia Tech looks to break two-game losing skid at Pitt

The Virginia Tech Hokies will look to make it back to .500 on the season when they visit Pitt on Saturday.

Tech is coming off of back-to-back losses to West Virginia and North Carolina, and coach Brent Pry has preached patience as he looks to turn the team around.

Meanwhile, Pitt somehow lost to lowly Georgia Tech last time out and are hoping to wash the nasty taste out of their mouths.

Where to watch?

The game will air on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

What to know about VT

They are close to hitting rock bottom. The playcalling has been horrendous, the team needs a spark. Might it be Jason Brown? The backup quarterback saw some action against UNC and looked good. He was accurate and confident, and that might be just what this team needs. Now, Grant Wells probably starts, but you have to think there is a short leash on him if he comes out struggling. Brown has ability, and sometimes all you need is a chance. Expect him to play if Wells continues down this path.

On another note, as they look to get the run game going, Pitt’s defense really struggled on the ground against Georgia Tech, so the Hokies will need to see where they can potentially exploit them to bring some sort of balance.

What to know about Pitt

A disappointing loss at home to Georgia Tech has the Panthers wondering what went wrong. They held quarterback Jeff Simms to 102 passing yards, but it was Hassan Hall who ran for 157 yards that set the tone. The offense did play bad with Kedon Slovis throwing for 305 yards, but they dig themselves a hole they could not escape from. A 14-point fourth quarter was not enough, losing a gimme game that nobody expected to turn out like this.

Prediction

Pittsburgh 20, Virginia Tech 10