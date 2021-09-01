Game Notes: ODU opens 2021 season at Wake Forest on Friday

ODU travels to Wake Forest on Friday to open the 2021 college football season. Head coach Ricky Rahne makes his head coaching debut for the Monarchs in the first meeting betwen ODU and Wake Forest on the gridiron.

Old Dominion (0-0, 0-0 C-USA) at Wake Forest (0-0, 0-0 ACC) Date Friday, Sept. 3 • 7 p.m. • Winston-Salem, N.C. • Truist Field Where to Watch ACC Network Listen ODU Sports Radio Network Series First Meeting Game Notes Old Dominion Wake Forest

News and Notes

Ricky Rahne will make his head coaching debut 632 days after being hired as the second head coach in ODU history.

The Monarchs return 26 letterwinners and 11 starters from the 2019 squad.

Offensive lineman Isaac Weaver and kicker returner Blake Watson were All-Conference USA honorees in 2019.

Linebacker Jordan Young is fourth in school history with 246 career tackles. He is 94 stops away from tying Craig Wilkins‘ school record of 340 career tackles.

Senior kicker Nick Rice is six field goals away from breaking Jarod Brown’s career record. Brown was 49-of-69 in his ODU career, while Rice is currently 44-of-58 in field goal opportunities.

Of the 113 players on the roster, 68 have never played a down for the Monarchs.

ODU and Wake Forest meet for the first time. Wake Forest is the sixth overall, and fifth current member of the ACC to face the Monarchs. ODU has played against North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Maryland. Maryland was still in the ACC when ODU played the Terrapins in 2013.