Frost Advisory in effect overnight Friday into Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory that will be in effect from 2-9 a.m. Saturday.

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

