FredNats top Red Sox, earn series split

The Fredericksburg Nationals came back in dramatic fashion to split the six-game series in Salem Sunday. The FredNats fell behind 4-0 in the first but rallied to leave with a 7-6 win.

Viandel Pena led the furious comeback effort with three hits and four RBIs, including a game-tying single in the sixth and a go-ahead two-RBI triple in the eighth. Sammy Infante went deep for the 13th time this season. He also picked up his 13th double.

Starter Andrew Alvarez allowed four runs in the first but carded four innings of one-run ball afterward. Marlon Perez (1-2) earned the win in relief after scoreless sixth and seventh innnings. He struck out two without allowing a hit. Todd Peterson picked up his first FredNats save with a scoreless ninth.

The loss moved the FredNats to 3-3 in the series and 35-34 on the season. The FredNats moved to 2-1 in the second half with the win.

The FredNats enjoy a day off Monday before beginning a 12-game homestand with a Tuesday contest vs. the Delmarva Shorebirds. First pitch is slated for 7:05 pm.