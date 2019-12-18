Four CAAR REALTORS® awarded with National Association of REALTORS® Emeritus status
The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® recognized four REALTORS® who achieved National Association of REALTORS® Emeritus status during the Dec. 12 CAAR 2020 Installation of Officers Meeting at the Hillsdale Conference Center.
REALTOR® Emeritus status is awarded to a NAR member who has held membership for a cumulative period of 40 years or more.
The following members were awarded with a REALTOR® Emeritus certificate, an official letter of achievement signed by 2019 NAR President John Smaby, and a gold lapel pin:
Stephen McLean, McLean Faulconer Inc.
Charlotte Dammann, McLean Faulconer Inc.
Barbara McMurry, Montague, Miller & Co.
Mark Wilson, 1st Dominion Realty, Inc. – Charlottesville
The installation event was sponsored by Stony Point Development Group, Stanley Martin Homes, UVA Community Credit Union and Member Options, and Hal Johnson of Guaranteed Rate. Photography provided by Tod Cohen Photography.
