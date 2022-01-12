Former Virginia Beach woman sentenced for parental kidnapping

A woman formerly from Virginia Beach has been sentenced to two years in prison for international parental kidnapping.

According to court documents, Kathleen Shehadeh, 32, had joint custody of A.G. with her ex-husband. A.G. spent time with both parents based on a court-ordered schedule. Unknown to the father, Shehadeh applied for and was granted a New Zealand passport for A.G. In July 2018, Shehadeh took then 2-year-old A.G. and fled Virginia Beach.

They first went to Mexico City, Mexico. Shehadeh then took the girl to Bogota, Columbia, and, finally, to Spain. Shehadeh wrote a letter to the father in which Shehadeh falsely stated that she and A.G. were moving out west and would let him know the exact address once they were settled. The father did not hear from Shehadeh or know where his daughter was for over two years.

Finally, in August, the father tracked Shehadeh and his daughter to Tenerife, Spain, and was able to reunite and come back to the United States with A.G.

Shehadeh was arrested by the Spanish authorities on the federal warrant and eventually waived extradition to return to the United States and face the charge.

