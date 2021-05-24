Flying Squirrels surrender late lead, lose series finale to Baysox

Published Sunday, May. 23, 2021, 10:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

After coming an out away from closing out the series with a win, the Flying Squirrels fell in extras to the Bowie Baysox, 5-4, on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Baysox (13-4) took four of the six games during the series against the Flying Squirrels (10-8).

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Bowie’s Adley Rutschman propelled a three-run homer off Raffi Vizcaino to tie the score, 4-4.

The Baysox pulled ahead, 5-4, in the top of the 10th with a sacrifice fly by Jaylen Ferguson against Richmond reliever Frank Rubio (Loss, 0-1). Diogenes Almengo (Save, 1) stranded a runner at second in the bottom of the inning to finish the game.

Shane Matheny lashed two doubles in the ballgame that scored all four of Richmond’s runs in the loss. It was the first multi-RBI game for Matheny and his second multi-hit game.

Matheny drove in two runs in the sixth inning with a double to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead. In the eighth inning, Matheny followed with his second two-RBI double of the afternoon, advancing Richmond’s advantage to 4-1.

Bowie took a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning on a bases-loaded walk issued by Richmond’s Mac Marshall.

Right-hander Sean Hjelle tied a season-high with 5.1 innings in his third start, allowing four hits, one run (unearned) and one walk with a season-high eight strikeouts.

Joey Marciano came in during the sixth inning with the bases loaded and struck out Robert Neustrom to leave the three runners stranded.

Bowie starter D.L. Hall threw 4.0 scoreless innings with two hits and two walks allowed along with eight strikeouts against the Flying Squirrels.

Gray Fenter (Win, 1-1) threw 4.0 innings, allowing four hits, four runs and two walks with four strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels have an off day on Monday before heading to Reading, Pa., for a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils (3-14). Right-hander Matt Frisbee (2-1, 0.56) is expected for Richmond opposed by right-hander Colton Eastman (0-2, 4.66) for Reading.

The Flying Squirrels’ next homestand is June 1-6 against the Altoona Curve. The Diamond will open to full capacity starting June 1.

Tickets are available online at Squirrelsbaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Related

Comments