filmmaker lynn novick to discuss the u s and the holocaust documentary at bridgewater college
Culture

Filmmaker Lynn Novick to discuss ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ documentary at Bridgewater College

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

lynn novickDirector and producer of documentary films Lynn Novick will present an endowed lecture at Bridgewater College on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in Cole Hall on the college’s campus.

One of the most respected documentary filmmakers and storytellers in America, Novick will speak about the three-part PBS documentary The U.S. and the Holocaust, which she co-produced with fellow filmmaker Ken Burns.

The documentary film premiered on Sept. 18 and examines the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany in the context of global anti-Semitism and racism, the eugenics movement in the U.S. and race laws in the American South.

Through firsthand testimony of witnesses and survivors who as children endured persecution, violence and flight as their families tried to escape Hitler, The U.S. and the Holocaust delves deeply into the tragic human consequences of public indifference, bureaucratic red tape and restrictive quota laws in America.

Novick has been making documentary films about American life and culture, history, politics, sports, art, architecture, literature and music for more than 30 years. She has created nearly 100 hours of acclaimed programming for PBS in collaboration with Burns. These landmark series have garnered 19 Emmy nominations, and Novick herself is the recipient of Emmy, Peabody and Alfred I. duPont-Columbia awards.

Novick graduated magna cum laude from Yale University and lives in New York City.

She is currently collaborating with Burns, producer Sarah Botstein and writer Geoffrey C. Ward, on a six-hour series on the presidency of Lyndon B. Johnson.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The format for the event is a traditional lecture with a Q&A portion to follow. A livestream of the event will be available at bridgewater.edu/novick.

This endowed lecture is sponsored by The Anna B. Mow Symposium.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

