Fifth annual Augusta County Middle School STEM Expo set for Feb. 13

Published Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, 12:10 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Augusta County Public Schools will be hosting the fifth annual Middle School STEM Expo on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Augusta Expo Event Center in Fishersville.

The STEM Expo takes the place of the traditional science fair, showcasing and celebrating STEM projects from across the division.

The Expo is split by grade level (6, 7, and 8), and students participate in one of six project areas:

Environmental/Agricultural Innovation, Scientific Invention, Reverse Engineering, Robotics and Computer Science, Rube Goldberg, and Scientific Inquiry.

The event is open to the public beginning at 4:30 p.m., with an awards ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Related