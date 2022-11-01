Menu
feed our community waynesboro public library to host local food drive
News

‘Feed our community:’ Waynesboro Public Library to host local food drive

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

Waynesboro Public Library will host a food drive from November 14 to December 30 to support Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The library will welcome donations of nonperishable food items at the library, 600 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, and all donations will stay in the local community, according to a press release.

The donation of each food item will receive one raffle ticket. The library will draw winners of the raffle on Jan. 3, 2023. Prizes include gift cards to Havoc House and The French Press.

“2022 proved to be a challenging year for many, so please be generous and help Waynesboro Public Library and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank feed our community,” the press release stated.

All items should be non-perishable or shelf-stable, not expired or passed their best by date. Glass containers will not be accepted.

Food items most needed are cereal, peanut butter, canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, rice, spaghetti sauce, and canned soups/stews.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

