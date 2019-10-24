Farm to Child and Adult Care Food Program events encourage awareness of Virginia agriculture

The Virginia Department of Health will recognize Virginia Farm to Child and Adult Care Food Program Week Oct. 21-25 with events hosted throughout the Commonwealth.

The CACFP provides nutritious snacks and meals that contribute to the wellness, healthy growth and development of young children as well as the health and wellness of older adults and chronically impaired or disabled persons enrolled at participating centers or facilities.

In recognition of the week, VDH encourages its partners and providers to host events that bring awareness to Virginia agriculture. VDH also encourages everyone to promote their planned activities in parent or caregiver newsletters and on social media using the hashtag #VAFarmtoCACFP.

VDH events for Virginia Farm to CACFP Week in Richmond include tours of Shalom Farms for local child day care programs. The local educational farm’s mission is to work with communities to ensure access to healthy food and the support to live healthy lives. VDH will also end the week with live cooking courses on its “Classeroll” bus outside its offices on Governor Street.

Child and adult day care programs interested in becoming a CACFP provider can learn more about the program at www.vdh.virginia.gov/child-and-adult-care-food-program/ or by calling 877-618-7282 or email to cacfp@vdh.virginia.gov.

