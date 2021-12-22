Farm Credit of the Virginias makes $15,000 Christmas donation to local charities

Published Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Farm Credit of the Virginias has pledged a Christmas donation this month of $15,000 which will be divided amongst 19 charities local to their tri-state territory.

The recipients included several Toys for Tots locations, community farms, food banks and homeless shelters which support the rural communities in their 96-county footprint.

“Our association is proud to back these organizations and support their endeavors to strengthen the rural communities we serve,” Farm Credit of the Virginias CEO Brad Cornelius said. “Each of the programs selected this year bring good people together to achieve a greater common good. We’re honored to play a small role in advancing their efforts.”

The following organizations received a holiday donation on behalf of Farm Credit of the Virginias’ customer-owners and business affiliates:

God’s Pit Crew (Danville, VA)

Franklin County Humane Society (Rocky Mount, VA)

Bedford Christian Ministries (Bedford, VA)

Hampshire County Sheriff’s Annual Christmas Toy Drive (Romney, WV)

House of Hope (Oakland, MD)

Central WV Community Action (Clarksburg, WV)

Ripley Rotary Toys for Tots (Ripley, WV)

The Jane Jones Food Pantry (South Boston, VA)

Healing Strides (Boones Mill, VA)

Fauquier SPCA (Midland, VA)

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia (Charlottesville, VA)

JK Community Farm (Purcellville, VA)

Open Doors Homeless Shelter (Harrisonburg, VA)

Our Community Place (Harrisonburg, VA)

Boys Home of Virginia (Covington, VA)

Creative Works Farm (Waynesboro, VA)

Project Grows (Staunton, VA)

Toys for Happiness (Petersburg, WV)

Toys for Tots (Lewisburg, WV)

Related



