Fan First Pricing, beer sales, cashless concession approved for Lane Stadium

Virginia Tech Athletics announced today that affordable concessions options, beer sales and cashless concession stands have been approved for all areas of Lane Stadium this fall.

Previously, beer was only available for purchase in select premium seating areas. More information regarding the sale of beer in Lane will be unveiled later this summer including options, pricing, and locations. Already available in stores, the plan is to have Hardywood’s new Fighting Hokies Lager available in both Lane Stadium and Cassell Coliseum this fall.

“This is about continuing to improve the gameday experience in Lane Stadium, and doing so in a responsible way,” Senior Associate AD for External Operations Brad Wurthman said. “We view Saturdays in Lane as a one-day vacation for Hokies, and after having been without Hokie Nation for this past season, our team is working around the clock to ensure that we elevate the experience that we all know and love. Improving our concessions offerings at an affordable price is a huge part of that.”

Fan First Pricing

Virginia Tech Athletics will introduce a new Fan First Pricing model for traditional concession offerings throughout Lane Stadium this fall. While exact pricing is still being finalized, this new model will feature more affordable pricing for some of the gameday staples and prices will be shared throughout the summer. Fans can expect to see reduced pricing on items including bottled water, Coca-Cola fountain drinks, hot dogs, and more.

Cashless transactions

These enhancements also include a switch to cashless transactions, which will reduce touch-points and increase the speed of service. When data from previous years was reviewed, approximately five percent of all transactions in concession stands utilized cash and this switch allows us to move fans through the lines more efficiently. The current plan for those who do not have credit cards, debit cards, etc. will be to sell prepaid gift cards in the bookstore location on the west side of Lane Stadium. More details on this will be released as it gets closer to September.

As announced earlier this month, Lane Stadium is preparing to host full-capacity events this fall. A variety of ticket packages are available for purchase offering both flexibility and tremendous value when compared to the secondary market. Due to strong demand, especially for high-profile games such as North Carolina and Notre Dame, fans are encouraged to lock-in their spot in Lane as soon as possible. Click here to view a comprehensive list of ticket options available.