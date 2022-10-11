Menu
downtown harrisonburg to host skeleton festival trick or treaters on saturday
Culture

Downtown Harrisonburg to host Skeleton Festival, trick or treaters on Saturday

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
skeleton festival harrisonburg virginia
Submitted photo

Downtown Harrisonburg is getting an early start to Halloween with a Skeleton Festival offering trick-or-treating, food trucks, face painting and more on Saturday from 2-5 p.m.

The event is free for the entire family.

Event activities

  • Pumpkin Decorating Showdown: Bring your pumpkin pride and joy and vote on your favorites throughout the festival on Court Square. Is it too hard to decide on a favorite? You can earn up to five additional votes by bringing food items for the Patchwork Pantry drive or making a donation to this local food bank. Winners will receive downtown dollars.
  • Costume Contest: Come dressed in your best for the costume contest on Court Square from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Open to kids, pets, adults and groups/duos. Winners will receive downtown dollars.
  • Sip & Stroll: Indulge in seasonal fall drinks as you stroll through the festival from 2 – 5 p.m. including Magnolia’s Pumpkin Spiced Margaritas and Sage Bird’s Hot Mulled Cider.
  • Spooky Surprises: From build-your-own “cemeterrariums” at Sparrow’s Flowers to Socktober at Walkabout Outfitter, many of our downtown businesses and partners have fun activities and promotions happening during Skeleton Fest.
  • Trick-or-Greating: Guests are in for a howling good time with more than 40 participating booths and businesses giving out candy and treats during Skeleton Fest. Pick up a candy map at the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance information booth.
  • Pre-event trick or treating on Liberty & Mason streets: Starting at 1 p.m., participating locations will offer gift bags with toys and candy to the first 25 trick-or-treaters at each stop.

Plan your journey at skeletonfestival.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

