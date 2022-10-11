Culture
Downtown Harrisonburg to host Skeleton Festival, trick or treaters on Saturday
Downtown Harrisonburg is getting an early start to Halloween with a Skeleton Festival offering trick-or-treating, food trucks, face painting and more on Saturday from 2-5 p.m.
The event is free for the entire family.
Event activities
- Pumpkin Decorating Showdown: Bring your pumpkin pride and joy and vote on your favorites throughout the festival on Court Square. Is it too hard to decide on a favorite? You can earn up to five additional votes by bringing food items for the Patchwork Pantry drive or making a donation to this local food bank. Winners will receive downtown dollars.
- Costume Contest: Come dressed in your best for the costume contest on Court Square from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Open to kids, pets, adults and groups/duos. Winners will receive downtown dollars.
- Sip & Stroll: Indulge in seasonal fall drinks as you stroll through the festival from 2 – 5 p.m. including Magnolia’s Pumpkin Spiced Margaritas and Sage Bird’s Hot Mulled Cider.
- Spooky Surprises: From build-your-own “cemeterrariums” at Sparrow’s Flowers to Socktober at Walkabout Outfitter, many of our downtown businesses and partners have fun activities and promotions happening during Skeleton Fest.
- Trick-or-Greating: Guests are in for a howling good time with more than 40 participating booths and businesses giving out candy and treats during Skeleton Fest. Pick up a candy map at the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance information booth.
- Pre-event trick or treating on Liberty & Mason streets: Starting at 1 p.m., participating locations will offer gift bags with toys and candy to the first 25 trick-or-treaters at each stop.
Plan your journey at skeletonfestival.com