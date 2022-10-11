Downtown Harrisonburg to host Skeleton Festival, trick or treaters on Saturday

Downtown Harrisonburg is getting an early start to Halloween with a Skeleton Festival offering trick-or-treating, food trucks, face painting and more on Saturday from 2-5 p.m.

The event is free for the entire family.

Event activities

Pumpkin Decorating Showdown: Bring your pumpkin pride and joy and vote on your favorites throughout the festival on Court Square. Is it too hard to decide on a favorite? You can earn up to five additional votes by bringing food items for the Patchwork Pantry drive or making a donation to this local food bank. Winners will receive downtown dollars.

Pre-event trick or treating on Liberty & Mason streets: Starting at 1 p.m., participating locations will offer gift bags with toys and candy to the first 25 trick-or-treaters at each stop.

Plan your journey at skeletonfestival.com