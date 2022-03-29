Dos and don’ts of hanging curtains for a more decorative look

Curtains finish the complete look of a room. We understand the importance of window curtains in bringing a room’s overall look together. Curtains are the finishing touch that offers warmth and comfort to every room, whether they are blocking the light or adding decoration. So, here’s a comprehensive list of dos and don’ts when it comes to hanging curtains in Canada. Use these tips to maximize the benefits of your window treatments and make them the best they can be.

DO: Hang curtains to the floor

Curtains that hang all the way to the floor appear sophisticated and beautiful. Drapes should either skim the floor or fall approximately a half-inch above it as a general guideline.

DON’T: Stop at the windows

It’s never a good idea to slow down or stop be its either driving or to hang curtains on the windows of your room. Choose a floor-length drape that adds visual interest and broadens the space of your room to make it appear larger.

DO: Invest in good hardware

The hardware you choose for your curtains is essential since it completes the overall design of the room. Consider the hardware as you would your best outfit’s accessories. For a more modern look, go for a Curtain Rod, and for a more traditional look, go for Curtain Rings with Hooks. Both have a clean, aesthetic that pairs well with linen curtains.

DON’T: Forget to measure

Evaluate the shape of your window and the length of your wall when planning to hang your curtain rod. A rod that is too close to the window can make the space narrower. Instead, place your hardware slightly above the window to give it a more rich appearance.

DO: Have fun with layering

The layered design of window curtains adds richness and dimension to the area of your room. These curtains can be used normally or combined with other materials to add greater volume. Along with the wooded shades, the effect of the light-colored linen drapes also looks great. The combination of these materials is quite stylish, and it also serves a practical purpose by blocking more light from entering the room.

DON’T: Skimp on fabric

Ensure that your window curtains are able to completely cover your window. Curtains that come in panels are large enough to cover a small window on their own or can also be coupled together to frame your windows.

DO: Hang high

Fix your curtain rod nearer to the ceiling than the peak of your window if you can, as the higher the curtain rod, the taller the window will look. One rule of thumb says that they must be fixed 4 to 6 inches above the window frame.

Story by William Busby

