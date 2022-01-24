Don Beyer running for re-election to Eighth District congressional seat

Democrat Don Beyer announced Monday that he will seek reelection to represent Virginia’s Eighth Congressional District.

Beyer has represented the Eighth District since 2015.

The Eighth is a rather safe blue district. Beyer won re-election in 2020 with more than 75 percent of the vote.

Beyer on his candidacy for re-election:

“Today I announce that I am seeking reelection to Congress because of the powerful sense of urgency I feel about continuing my fights to build a strong and equitable economy, to protect our democracy from those who seek to undermine it, and to confront the threat of climate change.

“This year I worked harder than ever to help my constituents, opening thousands of constituent cases with federal agencies on behalf of Northern Virginians and returning millions of dollars to VA-8 taxpayers. I helped enact major legislative accomplishments, including the American Rescue Plan, the enhanced Child Tax Credit, and the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. My bipartisan anti-hate crime legislation was signed into law by President Biden. I represented the United States at the Glasgow Conference on Climate Change, and chaired Congress’s Joint Economic Committee during one of the swiftest economic recoveries in American history.

“We have much more work to do in the year ahead and beyond, starting with comprehensive action on climate in the Build Back Better Act, which I helped draft as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. We must ensure that we have an economy that allows everyone to succeed, which means making health care, child care, and housing more affordable. We must protect Americans’ right to vote, and pass reforms to prevent gun violence. I remain focused on the goal of delivering guaranteed paid family and medical leave to every American worker.

“These objectives require capable, experienced leadership to succeed, and as a member of the House I will continue to be the most effective advocate I can be for progress that improves my constituents’ lives. I am honored by the trust Northern Virginians have placed in me as their elected Representative since 2014, and look forward to a robust campaign in 2022. Most importantly, I will make the best case I can for reelection by continuing to work hard and deliver results for the people.”

More online at FriendsOfDonBeyer.com.