Dominion Energy, unions announce renewable energy partnership

Dominion Energy is working with three of the nation’s leading building and construction trade unions on a labor deal for work on an offshore energy project.

Dominion Energy, along with the Virginia State Building and Construction Trades Council, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and the Laborer’s International Union of North America (LiUNA!) Mid-Atlantic Region, announced plans Wednesday to negotiate a Project Labor Agreement to perform the onshore electrical interconnection work for the first stage of the company’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind commercial project, the largest announced offshore wind project in the Western Hemisphere, located 27 miles off the Virginia Beach coast.

“IBEW, the Building and Construction Trades, and LiUNA! have already worked closely with our team on some of the most complex projects in our history. The union commitment to safety, excellence, and creating well-paying jobs with good benefits aligns with our values,” said Thomas F. Farrell, II, Dominion Energy Chairman, President and CEO. “We look forward to working with our union partners on delivering the jobs, environmental and economic benefits of Virginia renewable energy to the Commonwealth.”

“Our affiliates at the Virginia State Building and Construction Trades Council look forward to working with Dominion on this new and exciting sector of Virginia’s energy portfolio,” said Jason Parker, President of the Virginia State Building and Construction Trades Council. “Our commitment to Virginia’s future, economy, and the well-being of our state’s resources, animals, and habitats make us the right partners for Dominion on this complicated yet rewarding project.”

“We welcome this announcement that further solidifies our strong partnership with Dominion Energy and will ensure Virginia’s offshore wind development, will promote strong labor standards for development, offer quality job opportunities for Virginia residents, provide safe and highly-skilled labor for project sponsors, and ultimately deliver affordable power to customers,” said Sean McGarvey, President of North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU).

“When LiUNA! partners with Dominion, we create affordable energy, but in the process, we create family-supporting jobs for Virginia’s working families,” said Dennis L. Martire, LiUNA! Mid-Atlantic Vice President and Regional Manager. “Offshore wind needs to provide those same opportunities, and that’s where LiUNA! brings specialized training for local residents, who will earn a living wage with benefits. There’s no need to choose between green energy and good jobs, and we are committed to making sure Virginians obtain both on this ground-breaking project.”

“The IBEW is pleased to continue our partnership with Dominion Energy and the respective crafts of the Virginia State Building Trades Council in the formation of a Project Labor Agreement covering the fabrication, assembly, transportation and installation of the nation’s largest planned offshore wind farm,” said Lonnie R. Stephenson, International President, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. “This project will provide affordable, reliable, renewable energy for years to come. The use of local, skilled tradesmen and women will ensure that the project is built and installed to world class standards of safety, efficiency and quality.”

Dominion Energy and skilled craft labor have worked together for many years on traditional energy projects and are extending this long-standing partnership to renewable energy. The company is the nation’s fourth largest utility operator of solar energy and is helping Virginia become a leader in U.S. offshore wind development.

