DMV services remain available online during Thanksgiving closure

Published Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

All Virginia DMV full-service customer service centers will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Thursday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 27, and will reopen for appointments on Monday, Nov. 29.

As Virginia’s Highway Safety Office, DMV urges those who plan to drink during the Thanksgiving holiday to arrange for a sober ride home.

Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate with friends, family and loved ones, but according to preliminary numbers, more than 220 people will be missing from this year’s dinner table as a result of alcohol-related crashes on Virginia’s roads since last Thanksgiving.

With Thanksgiving kicking off the celebratory holiday season, it’s essential to know that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. If your plans to celebrate include even a small amount of alcohol, plan for a sober driver.

“Getting behind the wheel under the influence is a choice that could result in preventable crashes, injuries and even deaths,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Impaired driving is dangerous. Even a small amount of substance consumed can affect a person’s ability to drive safely. It’s simple, if you are drinking, do not drive.”

More than 50 DMV services will be available online at dmvNOW.com or through the mail during the Thanksgiving holiday closure.

DMV’s 75 customer service centers continue to operate by appointment only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and by walk-in service only on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (in offices with Saturday hours). In October, DMV began offering a hybrid service model on alternating days to offer flexibility for customers and the agency.

In addition to appointments and walk-in service available at customer service centers, DMV Connect appointment opportunities continue to be offered around the Commonwealth, as well as access to DMV Select partner offices which may operate on a different schedule than full-service offices.

Related



