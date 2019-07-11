DEQ grants to support citizen water quality monitoring

The DEQ has authorized $88,000 in competitive grants to support citizen volunteer water quality monitoring in Virginia.

The grants can be used to purchase monitoring equipment, perform laboratory services, and fund related expenses. Grant awards can range from less than $1,000 to $11,000 and applications are due Aug. 30, 2019.

“In our latest report, over 3,600 stream miles, 41.5 square miles of estuaries, and nearly 30,000 acres of lakes were monitored by volunteer groups,” according to Water Planning Division Director Jutta Schneider. “Their contributions are important and help the agency evaluate water quality on a wider area than ever before.”

“Many citizen groups operate on budgets less than $5,000 a year,” said Quality Assurance Officer James Beckley. “This grant program helps these volunteer-based groups continue their water quality monitoring mission.”

“The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay has been operating the RiverTrends Volunteer Monitoring Program for over 30 years and is dependent on grant funding to continue,” said Liz Chudoba Water Quality Program Director. “The current DEQ grant helps us support 72 active monitoring sites throughout Virginia.”

Applications are due by Aug. 30. More details, including the application form, are available on the DEQ website: https://www.deq.virginia.gov/Programs/Water/WaterQualityInformationTMDLs/WaterQualityMonitoring/CitizenMonitoring/GrantOpportunities.aspx

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google